$0.28 EPS Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 134.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 515.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 15.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth $227,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

