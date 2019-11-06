-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,678. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

