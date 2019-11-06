$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,412. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 373,569 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

