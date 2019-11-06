-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The firm has a market cap of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

