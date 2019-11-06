$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.45 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.87. 927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

