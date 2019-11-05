Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:ZOO traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 161,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,936. Zoo Digital Group has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.54.

About Zoo Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

