Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.94. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,696 shares of company stock worth $1,241,692. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 383.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

