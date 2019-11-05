Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

