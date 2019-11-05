ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

