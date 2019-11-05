ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) VP Thomas E. Laursen Sells 1,516 Shares

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $73,404.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZBK stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

