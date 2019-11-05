Zimmer Biomet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,649% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

