Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,265 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.47% of Zimmer Biomet worth $133,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.57. 132,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,189. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

