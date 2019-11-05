Zacks Investment Research Upgrades US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to Hold

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. US Well Services has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Research analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

