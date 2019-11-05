Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

