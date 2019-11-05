Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Masco came up with disappointing results in third-quarter 2019. Both the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it lowered its earnings guidance for 2019. The company have been suffering from lower volume, unfavorable mix and softness in certain markets served. Nonetheless, its revenues and earnings improved year over year, driven by growth in both Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. Shares of Masco have also outperformed its industry so far this year. Factors like solid job market with lower unemployment, higher income level, high consumer confidence, and increased home prices are expected to drive growth going forward.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

MAS stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 30.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 340.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 92.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

