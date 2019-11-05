Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $791.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,805 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $295,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Matricaria bought 20,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,726. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 413,609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth about $22,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 26.8% during the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

