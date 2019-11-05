Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Sell

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $677.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

