Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

