Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.93. 266,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,170. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $475,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1,594.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 489,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,317,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,496,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,300,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

