Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UMB Financial displays a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and in-line results in one. Third-quarter results reflected elevated revenues, reduction in net interest margin, along with higher provisions and expenses. The company remains committed to drive operating efficiency through several strategic objectives, including improvement in revenues and capital management. Also, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake any opportunistic expansions in the quarters ahead. Moreover, rise in loans and deposit balance is commendable. However, shares of UMB Financial have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. Also, persistently rising costs and significant exposure to commercial loans, along with intense competition, are key headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on UMBF. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of UMBF opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,072 shares of company stock worth $328,646. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

