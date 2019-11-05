Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.19.

COLD stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.