Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Hold

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 1,796,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,958. Alexco Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

