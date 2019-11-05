Zacks: FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $58.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSBW opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

