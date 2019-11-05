Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Chromadex posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 85.86% and a negative return on equity of 136.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chromadex by 377.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chromadex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chromadex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

