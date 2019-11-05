Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post $77.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.55 million. Upwork posted sales of $64.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $303.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.95 million to $303.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $362.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. First Analysis began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Upwork stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 706,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.26. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

In other Upwork news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 110,052 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,699,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $721,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

