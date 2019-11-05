Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.73. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 461.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

