Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $311.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.87 million and the lowest is $307.20 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $310.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

