Zacks: Analysts Expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report sales of $42.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year sales of $160.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $274.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.31 million to $280.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

