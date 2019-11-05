Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HSTM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 228,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $905.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 412.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

