Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. US Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.36. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in US Concrete by 5.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth $105,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in US Concrete by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.