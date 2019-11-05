Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post $409.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.80 million and the highest is $433.38 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $254.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 62.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $696,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 100,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 122.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 56,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,543. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $731.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

