Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Stag Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 106.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

