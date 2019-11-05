Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. Nomad Foods also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 26,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,196. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

