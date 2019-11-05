Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Williams Capital set a $4.50 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of LPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 87,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

