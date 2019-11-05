Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. 103,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

