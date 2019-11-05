Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $938,000 Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,032. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -208.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

