Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $457,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,399. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

