Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 20,300 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 112,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,625. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

