Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TTEC by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,950. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

TTEC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. 6,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,121. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

