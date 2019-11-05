Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,880 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for approximately 0.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Novanta by 2,775.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after acquiring an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $33,591,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $22,352,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth $17,422,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 123.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after buying an additional 149,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Novanta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

