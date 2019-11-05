Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given a $37.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) received a $37.00 price objective from analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the local business review company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. Yelp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yelp by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Yelp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.