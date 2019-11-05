Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.26.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $96.64 on Friday. Xilinx has a one year low of $79.22 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock worth $1,941,768. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

