Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Earns Corporate Rating from Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a corporate rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Xeros Technology Group from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of XSG stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.49. Xeros Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.05 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

