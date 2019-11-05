XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.45.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

