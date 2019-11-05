Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $318,000 in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 137,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,611. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

