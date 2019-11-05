World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE INT opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,612,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,648.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,132,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

