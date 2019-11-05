WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.31, approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

