Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney Acquires 786 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

