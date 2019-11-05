Williams Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Williams Capital currently has a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of SM opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $884.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

