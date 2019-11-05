William Lyon Homes (WLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLH shares. Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

